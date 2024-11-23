Kenny Omega’s Wrestling Return Is Confirmed (And It’s Not in AEW)

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega‘s in-ring return is officially confirmed.

At AEW/NJPW Wrestle Dynasty in January, Omega will wrestle Gabe Kidd in his first match since December 2023. Omega, who has been battling a diverticulitis diagnosis for a year, has been candid about his health and where he’s at physically. He recently told Fightful that he’s had more “good days” than bad ones, but there’s still a lot of unpredictability.

KENNY OMEGA’S WRESTLING RETURN

“I used to pride myself on the type of in-ring conditioning I would have,” Omega said. “I would feel like it’s their job to keep up with me. And now I sort of feel like a page has turned. The question is now, can I keep up with them? So the shoe is certainly on the other foot.

I kinda told [NJPW] I was a little leery about how I was feeling. I wasn’t sure how it would look. And I wasn’t sure if I could give them the kind of Kenny Omega performance that maybe they were looking for. But they weren’t looking for that. They’re just happy to house my return.”

Omega and Kidd have been at it for the past few weeks on social media. At NJPW Power Struggle, Omega and the Bullet Club War Dogs member got into a physical altercation. The big return match takes place just one day after NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom spectacle, a yearly event that draws eyes from all over the world. The event marks Omega’s first time in the iconic Tokyo Dome since his Wrestle Kingdom return last year against Will Ospreay.

Wrestle Dynasty is the latest joint venture between the two promotions that put on Forbidden Door in the summer. Wrestle Dynasty includes the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor, STARDOM, and CMLL.

