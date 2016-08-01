This Brooklyn Nightclub Created a Musical Entirely About Ketamine



Illustration by Adam Mignanelli.

We recently told you everything you need to know about ketamine, but it appears we may have missed something, because the drug just got a musical created entirely in its honor. Ketamine: The Musical is set to debut at the latest Williamsburg-located incarnation of Brooklyn nightclub, House of Yes, which recently reopened in a new space following multiple moves since their original Queens location burned down in 2008.

Billing itself as an “an immersive, participatory, psychoactive and dissociative spectacle, ” the event’s musical direction will be provided by local DJ David Kiss, Sir Nathan, as well as collaboration from the cast; a group of individuals involved in the venue and the neighborhood’s local music scene. Cheekily playing off the drug’s various side effects—”you will not be able to unhear or unfeel the things that you will see, hear and feel,” the musical’s description page reads—the show will reportedly run for one hour and fifteen minutes, which according to the creators will feel like an eternity. “The fun and scary kind,” they added.

The first show is scheduled to open on Thursday, August 18, and is currently completely sold out. Due to overwhelming demand (“because apparently ketamine is very popular,” the organizers noted), two additional shows have been added: one on Wednesday, August 17, and a final show on Friday August 19 that will be followed by a Burning Man pre-party inside the club (because of course it will).

The tickets tiers for the musical are also broken down into various ketamine-themed price points ranging “midly swervy” (the cheapest option at $15), to “tranquilized,” which will run you $30 and includes VIP seats. We don’t know much more about the musical’s plot at this time—clearly it will have something to do with ketamine, duh—but we’ll be sending some of our best reporters to sniff out the details as soon as possible… no pun intended.



Head to House of Yes for more information.