Kiasmos’ New Track From the Forthcoming ‘Late Night Tales’ Album Will Both Meditate and Move You

Once you’ve completed a virgin voyage of Ólafur Arnalds’ foray into the celebrated Late Night Tales series, you’d never expect that the Kiasmos member and skilled producer was in over his head when he curated the album. “I thought ‘This will be fun and easy, only a couple of days work. No problem!” Arnalds said in the press release. “Six months later, I was still pulling my hair out in some kind of quest to make the perfect mix.” Well, we did listen to it, and can tell you it’s a splendid collection of music. Not only is there an eclectic mix of beats and beatlessness from artists like James Blake, Julianna Barwick and Koreless, but Arnalds even brought in Janus Rasmussen, his partner in Kiasmos, to record an entirely fresh track for the album. Akin to the classical-meets-minimal of the duo’s work, “Orgoned” is both unsettling and relaxing; standing at an intersection between music that moves your body and meditates your mind.

Listen below, and look out for the full release on June 24. Pre-order here.