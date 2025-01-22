Kid Cudi’s LA Home Was Broken Into—But Instead of Valuables, the Intruder Took Food and a Shower

Like many Los Angeles-area residents, rapper Kid Cudi had to evacuate his home due to the outbreak of wildfires. But he’s still getting visitors, albeit, uninvited ones.

TMZ reports that a trespasser broke into Cudi’s home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and just hung out for a while. The outlet states that the man ate some food from Cudi’s kitchen and used his bathroom, including taking a shower.

The individual—who is believed to be an unhoused person—was spotted on security cameras, prompting police to be called. When officers arrived, they reportedly found the man shirtless in Cudi’s kitchen.

At this time, the man is being charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities.

As noted, Cudi evacuated his Los Angeles home last week, writing in his Instagram Story: “Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib. I’m safe [with] my loved ones dogs are safe.”

“For all the folks who lost their homes, people [that] are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and I’m praying for us all and I send All my love to you and yours,” he continued. “If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Don’t hesitate. Be safe L.A. Love you guys.”

The Southern California fires continue to rage, but firefighters are working around the clock to contain them.