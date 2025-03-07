‘Killing Floor 3’ Delayed to an Undecided 2025 Release Date, Automatically Issuing Refunds for Pre-Orders

Originally releasing on March 25, Killing Floor 3 is now aiming for an unknown date “later in 2025.” Developer Tripwire Interactive claims it’s “missed the mark” after a poorly received closed beta test. Which revealed a myriad of issues plaguing the co-op shooter. On most storefronts, cancellation and refunding of Killing Floor 3 pre-orders will be automatic.

In a statement by the Tripwire Interactive development team, the postponement of Killing Floor 3 is now official. “After taking the time to gather and discuss feedback from our recent closed beta. We’ve realized that we missed the mark. Our goal isn’t just to make Killing Floor 3 an ambitious step forward for the franchise. But also to maintain the core experience that you’ve come to know and love.”

Closed beta testers were quick to share their concerns about Killing Floor 3 on the Tripwire Interactive and Steam forums. As well as platforms like YouTube and X. Many agree on the game’s sluggish performance, cluttered UI, and an overall distaste for the generic sci-fi aesthetic. Others are unhappy about the gameplay design the series seems to be going for. Opting for a class approach more akin to hero shooters and a Call of Duty-like movement system.

The Killing Floor 3 Tripwire Interactive statement continues, “With the full support of our parent company Embracer Group, we’re working together on a timeline to address many of the common issues players had during the beta, including performance/stability, UI/UX, lighting, and weapon feel. While it’s too early to say which fixes will be implemented by Killing Floor 3‘s launch, we can confirm that an update allowing you to independently select your perk class and character is planned for post-release.”

Not being able to confirm which Killing Floor 3 fixes will be available at launch is concerning, to say the least. While I’m happy Tripwire recognizes the game’s shortcomings, I can’t say I’m confident about Killing Floor 3‘s future. If you ask me, they’ve pivoted so far from what made Killing Floor 1 special that they’ve essentially made a different game. But hey, I guess we can never get enough “mutants in generic sci-fi setting” games.

On the official Tripwire Interactive forums, a post by senior community manager Yoshiro details the delay in the processing of digital pre-orders. Customers with Killing Floor 3 pre-orders from the PlayStation store, Xbox store, and Epic Games store will all receive automatic refunds. Customers with pre-orders through Steam will have to manually cancel their order through Steam’s refund request support system.