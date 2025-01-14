‘Marvel Rivals’ Promises to Release a New Hero Every Month-And-A-Half

So, Marvel Rivals has been going strong! Already attracting a massive fanbase with no signs of stopping, NetEase is looking to extend the game’s longevity. Recently, the Marvel Rivals game director, Guangyun Chen, did an interview with Metro. Many topics surrounding the hit hero shooter were discussed, but an answer to a question about character rollout stood out.

“Every season we’ll be rolling out fresh seasonal stories, new maps, and new heroes. We’ll actually be breaking down each season into two halves. The length of one season is three months. And for each half of the season, we will introduce a new hero. We just eventually want to continue to enhance the experience, and, you know, keep everyone excited in our community,” Chen told the outlet.

So, every month-and-a-half, expect to see a new Marvel Rivals addition to keep the experience fresh. You know NetEase likely has a solid headstart there! Eventually, they’re going to run out of A-listers and have to dig deeper into that Marvel vault. That’s what I’m excited about. Give us Blue Marvel and Beta Ray Bill, NetEase!

‘Marvel rivals’ is doing the right thing by keeping things unpredictable

“We’ve seen, for example, Jeff is blowing up on socials. We’ve also seen players share epic clips of Spider-Man using his web swing to block Iron Man’s ult. It’s totally wild. Not to mention, you know, there’s the team-up between Hulk and Wolverine, so they use that insane fastball special team-up to take Iron Man down right from the sky.”

Yeah, Jeff the Land Shark has become, uh… controversial. Very much a love-him-or-hate-him split. But, that’s okay. With such a steady trickle of characters coming to Marvel Rivals, the community will find a new villain. Hey, at least Chen gave everyone a handy tip if Jeff is really hurting your feelings.

“We actually have an interesting tip for how to avoid Jeff’s ultimate. Make sure you keep your formation spread out and as soon as you hear Jeff saying ‘Nom, Nom, Nom’ before he unleashes the ultimate, you want to scatter away. And don’t hesitate to use your Mobility skills if you need to.”