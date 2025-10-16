Kiss Guitarist Ace Frehley Has Passed Away At 74 After Recently Being Put On Life Support

Kiss guitarist and co-founder Ace Frehley has passed today, October 16, after being put on life support following a fall at home. He was 74 year old. On September 25, Frehley’s tour manager posted that the guitarist had a “minor fall,” forcing him to cancel an upcoming tour date.

On October 6, Frehley’s official Facebook page shared that he would be canceling the remainder of his tour. “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates,” the post announced.

Videos by VICE

Recently, several outlets reported that the musician has been put on life support on Thursday, October 16. TMZ reported that Frehley’s family was discussing options at that time. According to a representative close to Frehley’s team, several false reports came through of his passing, but his family recently released an official statement.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” the statement reads. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.

“The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Ace Frehley Previously Forced To Cancel Tour Plans After Ongoing Health Issues

Ace Frehley had played several shows over the summer months, with his most recent show on September 4. The 74-year-old guitarist pulled out of the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, when his manager disclosed his fall. At that time, he was still scheduled to perform on his 10,000 Volts Tour, which began in January 2024.

Ace Frehley auditioned for Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss in 1972. They recruited him as lead guitarist three weeks later, and by 1973 they’d named themselves Kiss. Frehley was initially responsible for Kiss’ double lightning bolt logo, and when they decided on face paint and stage personas, he became known as Space Age and later The Spaceman.

In 1996, after working solo since 1984, Frehley reunited with Kiss for a reunion tour. He left again in 2001, after completing the band’s Farewell Tour. Frehley came back once more to perform at the 2002 Winter Olympics. Since then, he’d been successfully flying solo, releasing his latest album of original songs, 10,000 Volts, in 2024.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images