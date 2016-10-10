Kode9’s Rinse FM Residency Ends After 13 Years

For lovers of adventurous bass music, there are few DJs with pedigree comparable to that of Glasgow-born, London-based DJ Kode9. For 13 years, his regular Hyperdub slot on Rinse FM has been an indispensable resource for keeping up with the most forward-thinking beats from across the globe, and this morning he announced that yesterday’s show evening was the last ever.

Longtime label affiliate Cooly G was also there to play for the show’s second hour, and they dedicated the whole thing to the late, great footwork pioneer DJ Rashad, as it would have been his birthday. Kode9 was an early advocate for footwork and DJ Rashad’s work in particular, releasing his widely-celebrated LP Double Cup on Hyperdub in 2013 as well as the posthumous tribute album Afterlife earlier this year.

Videos by VICE

Kode9 has done the show consistently since 2003, except for taking a little time off from it in 2009; listen back to the final show below.

Last night was my final show on Rinse FM. I’ve been on the station since 2003 (with a little break in 2009). — ø (@kodenine)October 10, 2016

Follow Alexander on Twitter.