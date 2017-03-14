Kottu Roti Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons|60 ml canola oil

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1-2 serrano chilies, stemmed and minced

3 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

kosher salt, to taste

1 ½ cups cooked meat of your choice (braised short rib or oxtail, heck even leftover chicken)

2 pieces of tingmo or paratha, thinly sliced

½ cup|120 ml stock

¼ cup mint chutney

1 cup fresh cilantro

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons pickled onion

Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the ginger, onion, and chilies and cook until slightly soft and golden, about 2 minutes. Add the cabbage and cook an additional 3 minutes. Season with salt. Add in the meat and tingmo and cook 2 minutes, to heat through the meat. Add in the stock and chutney and stir gently to combine. Toss in the cilantro and check your seasoning for salt. Divide between 2 plates. Meanwhile, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the eggs and fry until the white is lightly set, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and place one egg on top of each plate. Garnish with the pickled onions.

