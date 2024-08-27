Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dr. Pepper-Flavored Donut

Two staples for those with a sweet tooth are joining forces for an unlikely pairing.

Soda fans and donut aficionados can rejoice as Dr. Pepper and Krispy Kreme, two titans in the snacking industry, are teaming up for a Dr. Pepper-flavored donut. The partnership is part of the “Kickoff Celebration” to honor football season. In addition to the Dr. Pepper donut, there will also be a Buttercreme Goals Donut with a field goal post on it and a Kreme Filled Football Donut in the shape of the ball. OK!

“Two of America’s most loved flavors are about to become one amazing gameday sensation to make this the sweetest kickoff to football season ever,” the companies said in a press release.

The duo you didn’t know you needed until you had it!

The special donuts will be available across the country. Krispy Kreme has the largest number of locations in California, with Florida and North Carolina not too far behind. The latter makes sense considering the company calls Charlotte, North Carolina, its home.

Back to the donut. It features a Dr. Pepper logo and icing that is supposed to encapsulate everything that makes the soda so, so good, which includes all 23 flavors. According to AllRecipes.com, there are some pretty good educated guesses as to what the 23 flavors are: They include amaretto, almond, blackberry, black licorice, carrot, clove, and cherry, among a bevy of others.

I, for one, will be running to my nearby Krispy Kreme to see if the company was able to replicate the intricate recipe. A writer over at Delish actually did just that and reported that the donut lives up to its name, even to the point where it leaves “a similar aftertaste.” The reporter said the cherry-forward finish comes through with the first bite.

Soda and donuts, a match made in heaven!