Kylie Jenner Makes Her Music Debut For 10th Anniversary of Cosmetics Brand

Kylie Jenner is back as King Kylie, this time making her actual debut on a pop track to celebrate 10 years of her cosmetics brand. Back in 2016, she featured in a campaign for a new line of lip glosses from Kylie Cosmetics, stirring up interest with the song in the background of the ad.

The first video, called “3 Strikes,” had Jenner starring as a getaway driver for a Spring Breakers-esque crime spree scenario. She pulls up to a sketchy desert motel in a Rolls-Royce, the license plate reading King Kylie, before all hell breaks loose inside. The lip glosses get their moment throughout the video while the girls make their getaway with stolen cash.

The first ad featured the debut single from pop group Terror Jr., and since there wasn’t much information about the band at the time, viewers speculated that Jenner provided vocals. In reality, the group comprised David “Campa” Benjamin Singer-Vine, Lisa Vitale, and Felix Snow of The Cataracs.

Fast forward almost 10 years, and King Kylie is finally making her debut. The new ad campaign picks up where the previous ad left off. Now, Kylie Jenner is stuck in an interrogation room being scrutinized by detectives for her crimes.

“We’ve got you on multiple counts of being the baddest bitch on Earth, slaying 24/7, just being an all-around impressive young lady,” they tell her. A staggering rap sheet that should put her away for decades.

Of course, she’s later released from custody. Her mother, Kris Jenner, arrives in another Rolls-Royce to pick her up. Naturally, with a glove box full of the latest Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses.

Terror Jr. is back for the new track, called “Fourth Strike,” while Jenner provides vocals only on the bridge. Her verse goes, “One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right / I just wanna tell you, ‘I’m sorry’ / Touch me, baby, tell me I’m your baby / Write your name all over my body / Cross the line, I might do it again / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends / King Kylie.”

Jenner has had the nickname King Kylie for a while. But this marks the first musical contribution she’s made with it. King Kylie now has Spotify and Apple Music profiles as well.

Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images