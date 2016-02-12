La Maldita

Ingredients

For the cocktail: 1.5 ounces dark rum (try Costa Rica’s Centenario 4 Años)

1 ounce passion fruit pulp, fresh or frozen

3/4 ounces amaranth shrub (see recipe below)

2 drops of Bittered Sling’s Kensington (or substitute for another spiced bitter)

2 ounces soda water

For the amaranth shrub: 20-25 amaranth leaves (or substitute with another large herbal leaf, such as sage)

2 cups brown sugar

3/4 cup white wine vinegar

Directions

1. Make the amaranth shrub: Muddle amaranth leaves into the brown sugar to extract plant essence, and let stand at room temperature until the sugar dissolves. Strain out amaranth plant pieces with fine mesh strainer. Add vinegar and blend. Store refrigerated for longer shelf life. Makes 500 ml. Can be used in cocktails or in soda or tonic water for a refreshing spritz.

2. Make the cocktail: Add all ingredients in a Collins glass with cubed ice and top with soda water, amaranth leaves, and beautiful, organic edible flowers. I used pasiflora, a sweet tropical flower, but feel free to use rose or another local edible flower.

From Slow Food and Jungle Bartending in Costa Rica