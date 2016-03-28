Hear Laurel Halo’s Wonderfully Eclectic New Mix for Berlin Community Radio

Berlin producer, Laurel Halo, has shared the latest edition of her sort of-monthly radio show on online station Berlin Community Radio. The thirteenth iterationof a show that she started doing back in June 2014, it finds Laurel Anne Chartow playing disco, operatic modern classical, a drumless kind of no wavey thing, and much more in an energized, freely associative style.

The eclecticism on display should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with Chartow’s work; on Discogs, her last release In Situ is amusingly categorized in the “Breaks, Bassline, Beatdown, Trip Hop, Rhythmic Noise, Techno, Leftfield, Experimental” sections.

Chartow an album each on London imprint Hyperdub in 2012 and 2013, but has not put out an LP since the latter Chance Of Rain.

In February, Chartow collaborated with holographic Vocaloid pop star Hatsune Miku at Berlin’s CTM Festival on a piece called Still Be Here.

