Leak: Disney’s Stitch is Coming to Fortnite, But There’s a Catch

A new leak suggests that Disney’s chaotic experiment 626 is coming to Fortnite soon with a Stitch collab.

Stitch x Fortnite Leak Details

Last summer Lilo and Stitch returned to the box office with a live action adaptation and brought in a ton of new and returning fans. The revival of the franchise proved that Stitch may still be a goldmine for Disney and that there is a ton of demand for the character. It seems like Disney may be looking to bring Stitch back into the spotlight again soon with a high-profile video game crossover.

The latest Fortnite leak suggests that some new Stitch content may be coming in the form of the next Disney and Epic Games collab. The leak comes from reliable Fortnite source ShiinaBR and the details suggest that Stitch will be a sidekick in the game.

Sidekicks usually include additional customizations and styles that can be unlocked and Stitch’s disguise versus full alien form seems like a great option for that. There would be lots of additional inspiration for other styles if Fortnite looks to the cartoon or other installments in the franchise, as well.

The leak doesn’t go into any additional details about whether the Stitch sidekick would be part of a larger crossover with some other skins and items or if this is a standalone item.

Why a Sidekick instead of a skin?

Fortnite sidekicks are a newer mechanic, added to the game in November 2025. Sidekicks offer players the chance to bring a companion along in various Fortnite experiences (including both Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite). Bringing companions along on adventures can help players earn and unlock additional accessories and customizations, but they offer no gameplay benefits.

Sidekicks also open up another way for Epic Games to include much smaller characters in the Item Shop, without having to make them work as a full skin. Fortnite has already used this strategy for Rigby, Groot, Spongebob Squarepants, and Towelie.

Rather than finding a way to put Stitch in a mech suit like the South Park or Simpsons kids, Fortnite is opting to keep Stitch at his normal scale and size and have him be a sidekick instead. If the leak is correct, that is.

At this time, Fortnite has not officially announced the Stitch sidekick and there are no confirmed details about the price, release date, or any larger Disney-themed collaboration or special event.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices.