LeBron Left Bloodied After Crashing Into Camera Under Hoop

After Andrew Bogut fouled him as he went driving to the rim, LeBron lost his balance and went crashing into the cameras in the area next to the hoop. He was writhing around for a while and clutching his head before ABC’s cameras eventually caught a glimpse of his hands covered in blood. At first, it looked like the camera guy took the brunt of the encounter, he did just got trucked by LeBron James after all, but further replays showed LeBron’s head slamming into the camera pretty squarely.

It took some time and medical attention but he was able to stay in the game and shoot his foul shots. Before the start of the third quarter, LeBron’s mom, Gloria, checked in on her son and gave him a little kiss to make him feel better.

Videos by VICE

[ABC]