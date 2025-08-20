LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Just Got Revealed at Gamescom

LEGO Batman has been one of the more successful properties in the LEGO brand, mainly due to the movie, which is often considered one of the top 5 Batman films. The games have been great as well, but now we’re getting one that seems to take the last 20 years of Batman and put it into one incredible package.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight looks like a ‘greatest hits’ for the bat

Play video

Depending on the day and how I’m feeling, I’ll tell you that Batman is my favorite superhero. But he never drops lower than two on that list. I’m always open to seeing more content featuring the vigilante.

The LEGO series has become known for its ease of play and sense of humor and blending that with the character’s signature darkness has always been a great marriage.

But what I love about LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is that there are variable difficulty levels. You can play this straight up like any of the other LEGO games or you can opt for a slightly more hardcore adventure.

And that adventure looks like it’s going to take you through the origins of Batman all the way to him being the Caped Crusader we all know. What I’m really interested in is the direction the game goes.

There are very obvious callbacks to Batman movies, whether in dialogue or look. There’s also the awesome recreation of the iconic Penguin chase from The Batman. But there are also references to Rocksteady’s Arkham games, like the explosive gel.

I’m not sure how all the pieces fit together, but I absolutely love seeing them being shown off here. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight comes out in 2026 for PC and consoles, including the Switch 2.