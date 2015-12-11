Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy is Now a Delicious Potato Chip Flavor

The rumours are true! We’ve worked with @LCFC to create these limited edition packs for Monday night’s match. SCORE! pic.twitter.com/Z2Uj79CHCM

— Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) December 11, 2015

Jamie Vardy is having one hell of a year. First, his side Leicester City surprisingly tops the Premier League table. Then he goes and celebrates it with his team in a LARPing adventure throughout Copenhagen, by dressing up as maybe a Power Ranger? And now, the man has a fucking potato chip flavor named after him.

(Oh, and he has 14 goals in 15 appearances or whatever.)

Walkers brand crisps, or “Lays potato chips” as we call them in America, decided to honor the man of the hour year by not only featuring him on their bags of chippy crisps, but by making him his own special flavor, dubbed “Vardy Salted.” According to Mirror, Walkers will distribute 32,000 packets of the crispy chips for Leicester’s match against Chelsea on Monday. Fans better not toss them out in the trashy bin.

Kind of weird to think that “Vardy Salted” might imply that they were soaked in Jamie’s sweat. Or, perhaps more delicious: Mourinho’s tears.