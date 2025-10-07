Leighton Meester Just Found Out Her Unreleased Songs From 2009 Are Randomly Streaming

Exciting news for any diehard Leighton Meester fan: two of her unreleased songs from a scrapped 2009 pop album have released on streaming platforms. But, as the actress recently revealed, she had nothing to do with the releases. Actually, she didn’t even know about it.

“I hate to say, but I don’t exactly know what [happened],” she told People last week. In August, two songs that were recorded for her unreleased album, Body Control, showed up on streaming platforms. The title track was made available, as well as the track “Your Lies Are The Truth / Almost Perfect.”

Meester continued, “I didn’t know about that at all, but I think sometimes a contract randomly expires and then is renewed with some streaming platforms, so that kind of thing just pops up and it seems like it’s newly on there.”

In discussing the seemingly random reappearance of her old songs, Leighton Meester admitted she’s been way too busy to give it much thought.

“I’ve had other stuff going on. I had a show come out this year, and I was working on that, so I just hadn’t really paid attention,” she said.

Meester’s recent credits this year include a main role on the series Good Cop/Bad Cop, which premiered on The CW in February. She also joined the cast of The Buccaneers as Nell St. George for season two. Additionally, Meester filmed a guest role in season two of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, airing on October 23.

It also looks like Meester snagged a guest role in a currently untitled HBO series from Rachel Sennott. Allegedly, this new series will drop on November 2.

As for Leighton Meester’s music career, she hasn’t really pursued it much after her 2014 album Heartstrings. That album leaned more folk than the original pop trajectory she’d been on in 2009. Meester has said she “didn’t feel like I sang that well in those songs” when asked about why she gave up pop music. Instead, her songwriting took a turn into more heartfelt folk songs. Still, prior to that shift, she released several pop tracks such as “Somebody To Love,” “Your Love’s A Drug,” and “Front Cut.”

In 2009, when Meester was starting to build her musical portfolio, she contributed guest vocals to a Cobra Starship song. “Good Girls Go Bad” appeared on their album Hot Mess, which dropped that year. Now, even though Meester wasn’t aware that her old songs found new life, she’s still excited they’re available.

“I enjoy making music, and I want to continue doing it, hopefully sometime soon,” she said. “I’ve had, I guess you could say, a day job, so sometimes that ends up being something that I don’t do as often as I’d like, but I want to continue it.”

Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images