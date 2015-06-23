Lemon Meringue Cheesecake Pie Recipe

“Did dinosaurs exist? Did God exist? I don’t know! All I know is lemon meringue pie is delicious.”

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 2 hours

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

1.5 pounds all-purpose flour

1 pound unsalted butter

5 tablespoons ice water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

for the mascarpone cheesecake filling:

500 millliliters heavy cream

500 milliliters. mascarpone

500 ml. cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

for the lemon curd filling:

8–10 lemons (enough for 1 cup fresh lemon juice)

5 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

6 sheets of gelatine

for the meringue topping:

5 egg whites

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of vinegar

Directions

1) For the dough, cube butter into medium-sized cubes. In a stand mixer, add flour, salt, and butter and mix until it looks like chunky breadcrumbs. Add a little of the chilled water until it comes together like a dough. Remove dough from mixer and knead until it becomes one ball. (Don’t overknead—you don’t want to overheat the dough with your hands, and you want the dough to have those butter pockets.) Wrap in cling film and place in fridge for 30 minutes.

2) For the mascarpone cheesecake filling, in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Scoop out into a large bowl. In the stand mixer, add the cream cheese and half of mascarpone and whip while adding the sugar. Place the cream cheese-mascarpone mix in a large bowl, then take half the whipped cream and incorporate using your spatula. When fully mixed, add the other half of whipped cream. Do not overwork the mixture. Place filling in the fridge until needed.

3) For the lemon curd filling, fill a pot one-quarter of the way with water. Bring it to a boil. Place a larger stainless steel bowl on top of the pot over the simmering water. Crack the eggs into the bowl and add the sugar—this is your “double boiler.” Whisk the eggs and sugar until they turn into a beautiful crème anglaise. This should coat the back of your spoon. Add the lemon juice and keep whisking until the mixture thickens again.

4) While preparing the lemon curd in the double boiler, “bloom” the gelatine sheets in cold water till they are gloopy. Once the curd is reaching curd consistency, add the sheets of gloopy gelatine and incorporate. Remove from heat and let sit at room temperature until needed.

5) 5) Now is the time to roll your dough! Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Take the dough ball out of the fridge and roll it out into a large circle. Butter and flour your pie pan and place rolled dough into pan, using your fingers to make sure all the sides are touching and the bottom in flat. Take some tinfoil and make a pouch with some dried beans or lentils. Place pouch on top of the dough. We are blind baking. Bake dough until golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes. Check the pie crust often and make sure not to burn it. (Cooling your pie crust by a windowsill is always so nice.)

6) For the meringue, iin a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, add your egg whites and vinegar. Start whisking on low and gradually bring up to full speed. Add the sugar gently and whisk till you achieve stiff peaks and mix appears shiny.

7) Now it’s time to assemble your pie. Take your mascarpone out of the fridge and with a spatula scoop, layer the mascarpone into the bottom of the pie. Pour the lemon curd on top. Place back into the fridge for 1 hour to let it set. After 1 hour, take the pie out. Add the meringue and blowtorch the shit out of it. And serve to people you love!

From How-To: Make Lemon Meringue Pie with Matty Matheson