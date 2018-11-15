Let’s Watch Zion Williamson Do Amazing Things

In case you haven’t heard, the second coming of
Christ LeBron James made his debut in college basketball this season for the Duke Blue Devils, and he’s living up to the hype. His name is Zion Williamson and good lord look at him go at Cameron last night:
My God. That rim could have given him laser eye surgery—on an alley-oop, nonetheless.
At 6’7″ and 285 pounds, his mere physical existence as a basketball player is baffling the world. He would be the second heaviest NBA player, only the 7’3″ Boban Marjanović would outweigh hin, he’s bigger than Gronk, and heavier than Brock Lesnar. Except he can do this:
That’s a 40″ vertical, folks. Brock Lesnar ain’t getting that high, I’ll tell you that. Here’s a batch of this human highlight reel’s best from his three games at Duke so far:
Oh, and across those three games, he’s averaged 23.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3 blocks and went 32-39 for a ridiculous 82 percent field goal percentage.
Apparently, it just came out today, he was offered a scholarship by LSU—for football. The ex-assistant coach Eric Mateos reached out to him a couple of years ago. Mateos told ESPN, “I thought, hell, why not, he’s probably the best damn tight end to ever live.”
But honestly, maybe he should be playing QB instead:
Enjoy him while you can Dukies, he’s not going to be there much longer.