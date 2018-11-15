Let’s Watch Zion Williamson Do Amazing Things

In case you haven’t heard, the second coming of Christ LeBron James made his debut in college basketball this season for the Duke Blue Devils, and he’s living up to the hype. His name is Zion Williamson and good lord look at him go at Cameron last night:

ZION WILLIAMSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/6eUalK3fz5 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) November 15, 2018

My God. That rim could have given him laser eye surgery—on an alley-oop, nonetheless.

Videos by VICE

At 6’7″ and 285 pounds, his mere physical existence as a basketball player is baffling the world. He would be the second heaviest NBA player, only the 7’3″ Boban Marjanović would outweigh hin, he’s bigger than Gronk, and heavier than Brock Lesnar. Except he can do this:

That’s a 40″ vertical, folks. Brock Lesnar ain’t getting that high, I’ll tell you that. Here’s a batch of this human highlight reel’s best from his three games at Duke so far:

Zion or LeBron? 🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/SPfZHjBThz — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) November 15, 2018

https://twitter.com/Kyle__Boone/status/1060011223813705734

Zion cannot be stopped 👀



He dropped 21 points in the first half and ONLY MISSED ONE FG. pic.twitter.com/pGNDJUQYjY — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2018

https://twitter.com/FrankieVision/status/1062881858206162945

Oh, and across those three games, he’s averaged 23.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3 blocks and went 32-39 for a ridiculous 82 percent field goal percentage.

Apparently, it just came out today, he was offered a scholarship by LSU—for football. The ex-assistant coach Eric Mateos reached out to him a couple of years ago. Mateos told ESPN, “I thought, hell, why not, he’s probably the best damn tight end to ever live.”

But honestly, maybe he should be playing QB instead:

An ex-LSU assistant coach said he offered Zion Williamson a football scholarship.



With an arm like this, that's no surprise … (via @ZionW32) pic.twitter.com/jqDxnNAC9u — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 15, 2018

Enjoy him while you can Dukies, he’s not going to be there much longer.