Letting Your Mind Wander Might Be the Smartest Thing You Do All Day

Every time I get stuck in a work loop or scroll myself into an anxious spiral, I tell myself the same thing: go outside. Touch grass. Stare at the clouds. Let the thoughts drift. Not because it’s “mindful,” but because I’m functionally useless when I don’t. I hit a wall.

A growing pile of research says that letting your mind wander isn’t lazy—it’s essential. It’s part of something called Attention Restoration Theory, or ART, and it’s basically the brain’s way of doing a factory reset.

The concept was introduced in the late ’80s by environmental psychologists Rachel and Stephen Kaplan, who believed that spending time in nature could restore our capacity for focus.

Zoning Out Isn’t a Bad Thing

There are two main types of attention. Directed attention is what you use when you’re focused—writing emails, driving, doomscrolling. Undirected attention is what happens when you’re not trying to focus at all. Like when you’re watching trees sway or listening to wind blow through a vent. Those kinds of soft distractions give your brain the downtime it needs to recharge.

The problem these days is that we’ve engineered boredom out of our lives. No more zoning out in line at the store or spacing out on the bus. Now we fill those gaps with screens, and our attention spans are burning out like old light bulbs.

A recent randomized study even showed that people who walked in a natural setting for 40 minutes had lower activity in their amygdala—the part of the brain tied to stress and anxiety—compared to those who walked in an urban setting. And another review of 42 studies linked nature exposure to better attention and cognitive performance. So, even 10 minutes of staring at leaves can make a difference.

You don’t have to hike a mountain or disappear into the woods to reset your brain. You just need a moment where nobody wants anything from you—including your phone. Look out a window. Watch a bug do its thing. Let your brain go a little fuzzy around the edges.

The goal isn’t to be productive. It’s to remember what your brain feels like when it’s not being yanked in twelve directions. And weirdly enough, that kind of aimless nothing might be the smartest thing you do all day.