Lil Uzi Vert Says Whippets Are Like Mayonnaise—Which is for Serial Killers

Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to making some out-of-pocket comments in the press, but his comparison of mayonnaise and whippets is, honestly, really sound logic.

“Don’t do Whippets, them joints is bad,” Uzi laughingly told Pitchfork of the inhalent drug. “Don’t do them; they are bad. They have you eating food you never ate. They have you hanging with people you never hung with. That’s just what I heard.”

Videos by VICE

Eager to dissuade people from trying Whippets, Uzi then offered his “horrible” condiment comparison, saying, “Whippets is really, really, bad. I’m not just saying that. I’m the guy that loves everything that’s bad… Mayonnaise is bad, too.”

Uzi added, “Mayonnaise is horrible. You eat that, you’re a serial killer,” and, frankly, this argument is tough to argue with.

In addition to his mayonnaise/Whippets commentary, Lil Uzi Vert also shared some thoughts on music leaks and, again, offered a really good analogy against it.

“Leaks are not ready to be presented,” he said. “So when y’all get leaks. Fans or the leak police or the leak scammers or people in the rooms on Discord. When y’all sit there and get 82 of my leaked songs. That haven’t put together the right way.”

“Sit there and say, ‘Lil Uzi’s trash.’ Y’all are basically watching me get dressed in my closet,” Uzi added, comparing making music to putting together an outfit. “And I ain’t got my clothes on yet. Basically, see me naked. And y’all is trash—all of y’all.”

Finally, Lil Uzi Vert said, “You’re not giving me a second to get dressed. Before I can dress the song up.”