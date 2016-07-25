Listen Back to a Super Sleepy Brand New Mix from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke

After the weekend’s excesses you’ll probably need something to snooze at your desk to come 2pm on Monday afternoon. Usually we’re content to let the low-level burble of office life lull us into the kind of nap best taken on the toilet, but today we’re going to let music take us away. So thank you, Thom Yorke, thank you for putting together a mix for BBC Radio 1’s Phil Taggart that was broadcasted last night on his Sunday evening show.

The mix, which you can hear here, was billed as a special ‘bedtime mix’ by the Radiohead frontman, and features tracks from the likes of James Holden and Luke Abbott.

Now, obviously, we can’t condone you actually falling asleep at your desk today, but please let us know if you do manage to drift off during a conference call.