Listen to Floating Points’ Dreamy Debut Album, Elaenia

We’re almost there! In only one week (roughly 168 hours, but who’s counting) Floating Points, real name Sam Shepherd, will drop his long-awaited debut album, Elaenia. Which, by the way, he completed over the course of five years while also getting his PhD in neuroscience, touring the world, and managing the fabulous Eglo Records. Like a boss.

The album is a classy analogue excursion that draws from jazz, post-rock and Brazilian music, and it features a long list of collaborators providing strings, drums and vocal accompaniment. In short, it is exactly the direction you would expect from Doctor Shepherd, who has been focusing more and more on his funky, soulful live band experience, the Floating Points Ensemble.

Videos by VICE

If you’re in the New York area, you can catch the eleven-piece ensemble at the Music Hall of Williamsburg next week, November 7th, for the Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival.

Listen through the whole of Elaenia—which drops on November 6th via Luaka Bop—over at NPR and grab tickets for his gig in Brooklyn here.