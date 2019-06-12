Listen to Mac Miller’s First Posthumous Appearance on ‘Time’

Earlier this week, Anderson .Paak announced “Time,” a new single by his band Free Nationals featuring Kali Uchis and Mac Miller. The collaboration is the first posthumous release from Mac Miller since his death last September. The Free Nationals premiered the song on Zane Lowe’s Beat 1 Show, noting that the song is a treat for Miller’s fans. The live band performed as the supporting band at Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life, a tribute concert, last October.

The guitar-laden collaboration is filled with Kali Uchis and Mac Miller’s soothing vocals over some soul-inflected production. The rapper’s voice creeps in over Uchis’ hook and is dreamy enough to induce heart palpitations. Miller’s verse on “Time” is like hearing from an old friend, until a line reminds you of the gravity of his passing. “I get out of control when I’m alone,” he raps.

Videos by VICE

Although “Time” is technically a Free Nationals song, rap fans are hopeful that the single could be a prelude to more unreleased music from Miller. In November, Spotify released two songs from the Pittsburgh rapper. Miller performed Swimming Pools’ “Dunno” and a cover of Billy Preston’s “Nothing From Nothing” for his installment of Spotify Sessions. Recorded in New York City just a month before his death, the songs are some of his final live performances. In a recent interview with DJBooth, producer Thelonious Martin revealed Madlib and the late Pittsburgh rapper recorded an entire album, Maclib, together.

We can’t be the only ones wishing Mac’s music gets to be experienced the way he intended it.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

