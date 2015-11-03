Listen to Teklife Member Tripletrain’s Follow Up to the DJ Rashad Tribute Album



Last fall, Teklife-affiliated Brooklyn duo Tripletrain dropped “Never Could Be Pt.2” on Hyperdub’s DJ Rashad tribute compilation, Next Life (all the proceeds from which go to Rashad’s son, so do get a copy if you haven’t already). Now, a year later, they’ve completed something of a reverse-roll out, with Try to Believe” / “Never Could Be Pt. 1 due for release on their new 7″ single—which you can stream in full below.

Both work by melding serene, floating-on-air jazz textures with a more hard-edged of rhythmic propulsion, recalling the minimalism of their Next Life contribution a bit more than August’s This is Tripletrain EP.

They gave some backstory to THUMP via email: “These tracks are more of a reflection of the we were making about a year and a half ago while we were enjoying more melodic, simplistic, dark, and ambient sounds,” the duo explained. “We like looking for inspiration in melodies and vocally-driven samples which we can then craft into background elements. [‘Try to Believe’ / ‘Never Could Be Pt. 1’ are] special tracks to us because they reflect our more unrefined and raw attempts at finding our own style, which is obviously always evolving.”

The new single is out November 10 on ARAÇÁ RECS; be sure to make it to the release party with DJ Clent at New York’s Trans-Pecos on the November 14 as well.

