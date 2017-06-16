Listen To Young Thug’s New Album, ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’

Young Thug has released his new album, Beautiful Thugger Girls. The follow-up to last year’s brilliant JEFFERY appeared on Apple Music by surprise late Thursday night. The 14-track tape includes contributions from Future on “Relationship,” Snoop Dogg and Lil Durk on “Get High,” and British singer Millie Go Lightly on both “Family Don’t Matter” and “She Wanna Party.”



Originally called Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls (or E.B.B.T.G.), Young Thug sparked interest in the project seven weeks ago with a tweet about a “singing album.” The opening of the Apple Music description for the record doesn’t back off from that classification: “Sinatra. Vandross. Thugger. Young Thug gets in touch with his inner crooner on this mixtape, touching on R&B, dancehall, even country.”



Listen to Beautiful Thugger Girls in full below.

