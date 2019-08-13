The Trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ Is Just as Good as You’d Hoped

After teasing us with behind-the-scenes photos and paltry first looks for months, Sony finally dropped the trailer for Little Women, Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel featuring pretty much every single one of your favorite actresses.

We finally get to see all four sisters in the March family—played by Florence Pugh (Amy), Emma Watson (Meg), Saoirse Ronan (Jo), and Eliza Scanlen (Beth)—do their whole growing-up-in-19th-century-Massachusetts thing, raised by their struggling mother Marmee (Laura Dern) and their extremely rich aunt, played by Meryl Streep. As if that cast isn’t stacked enough already, Timothée Chalamet plays their well-to-do neighbor, Mr. Laurie, who seems to be in love with… several of them.

The trailer gives off some strong Lady Bird vibes—Ronan’s Jo is dead-set on making her way through the world as a writer, a staunchly independent girl who loathes the idea of measuring herself by the guy she marries. We also get to see Ronan and Chalamet dance around at a fancy ball and Display Signs of Falling in Love. Is it Lady Bird and Kyle all over again? Maybe!

Watch the trailer a watch above, get your bonnets and baskets ready, and check out Little Women when it hits theaters this Christmas.

