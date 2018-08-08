Logan Paul Wants to Fight in the UFC

Imagine a world where you can watch doofus camera owner Logan Paul get his ass beat repeatedly. Well, it seems the man is trying to make that a reality, by saying he’s got his eyes set on a UFC career. This could get interesting.

Sure, you could say that Paul’s bluster amounts to no more than LaVar Ball challenging Michael Jordan to a game of one-on-one. But Paul is actually scheduled for two fights with fellow YouTube person KSI. While those will go down in the squared circle, Paul really wants to enter the octagon. Meathead McSuicideStunt apparently did some wrestling… in high school, so he felt extremely confident discussing potential opponents in an interview with TMZ.

Videos by VICE

Some choice highlights include Paul saying, “Yeah, bro, I wrestled my whole life—bro, there’s no reason that I can’t—I literally did athletics my whole life,” (good, yes, athletics) and that he’d take on CM Punk. But the crème de la crème comes when his chucklehead brother Jake Paul suggests, “I think it’d be dope to see one of us fight McGregor,” to which Logan responds, “that’s what I was going to say!”

Please agree to this, McGregor, pay-per-view buys will be through the roof.