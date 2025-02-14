Lucas Bouyoux From KAFI, Creators of ‘The Headliners’, Dishes on Their Viral Multiplayer Game (Interview)

The Headliners was one of those games I knew I needed to get my hands on as soon as I saw the first trailer. It looked like that perfect blend of games like Lethal Company and Content Warning, with a bit of extra flair to make it stand out.

Stepping into the shoes of the most fearless journalists around, it was up to me and my friends to get the front page scoop and avoid getting fired, and the results were hilarious. I had the chance to talk to Lucas Bouyoux from KAFI about what makes The Headliners special.

‘The Headliners’ was a near-instant hit for everyone on our team, but we have to ask: where did the idea for this one come from?

It’s really a mix of everything Bruno and I love. We’ve been doing multiplayer stuff for a while, and co-op was a big deal for us — we’re all about those moments where friends are laughing at the same time over something crazy that just happened on-screen. Then we thought, “Wouldn’t it be hilarious if we literally asked players to capture those moments?” That led us to playing as journalists chasing alien chaos.

I’m also a huge fan of the first Cloverfield movie — love its deserted New York vibe and total immersion. Having players act like journalists capturing that kind of chaos felt like a perfect fit.

‘The Headliners’ has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam with over 2,000 reviews already. As a small team, how does that feel?

It honestly warms our hearts! We’ve put so much into this over the past year — it’s been a rollercoaster. Seeing people play and really enjoy it is the best reward we could ask for. It does add some pressure because we want to keep everyone happy with whatever comes next, but that’s a good problem to have.

One thing that stands out is how “alive” the characters feel—lips syncing, eyes following. What went into that decision?

I’m so glad you noticed! I’ve been stubborn about this from day one. I really want to close the gap between players and their avatars so you feel like you’re hanging out with real friends, not just video game puppets. That’s also why it’s first-person only — I think social immersion matters as much as visual immersion. Lip syncing and eye contact might go unnoticed at first, but deep down, people feel it.

Encountering those massive monsters in town is genuinely terrifying. Are you planning more monsters and maps in future updates?

Oh, absolutely. We’re working on an update with several new maps and aliens. We’d love to show off different parts of New York so it feels like you’re exploring the entire city. As for aliens, our golden rule is: “Does it create a fun new way to die?” If yes, then we’re in! Expect more of that soon.

Out of all the creatures you’ve made, which was your favorite to design—and why?

For us, the “Velociralien” (most people call it “Godzilla”) was huge. Early prototypes only had smaller creatures, but we really wanted that epic Cloverfield-style monster. We added physics to cars, lampposts, trash cans — anything we could think of — and just let the giant beast rampage. Bruno and I looked at it and were like, “Yes, this is what we need!” It was a big turning point.

Do you plan on adding more reporter avatars in the future? We love swapping out characters at the start of a round.

Eventually, I’d love for everyone to fully customize their avatars so they feel personal. That’s a bit of a project, though. We’re starting with more pre-made options in the next few weeks, and then we’ll see about deeper customization down the line.

Any chance of new items, like a video recorder? Or are you sticking with what you’ve got?

We’re definitely thinking about items that make capturing photos more hilarious — like fireworks to light up a scene and maybe stun aliens at the same time. As for a video recorder, it’d be great, but it needs its own system. It can’t just work like the photo camera. We haven’t ruled it out, though — we’re still discussing it.

I love the incentive to screw over your friends for bonus points—I couldn’t stop laughing when I carried my buddy’s mangled body around. What brought on that idea?

That’s probably my favorite feature, too. Our avatars are goofy and cartoonish, so we figured we could amp up the violence without it feeling too grim. It’s not Outlast-level horror; it’s more silly and slapstick. Bodies flying, arms and legs popping off — it’s almost like playing with toys in a nightmare. Once we realized you could use limbs to stun aliens (or each other), we knew we were onto something fun.

‘The Headliners’ is already looking solid. Are there plans for more games from KAFI in the future?

Definitely! We want to keep expanding The Headliners first — new gameplay, fresh content, all that good stuff. But we also have a bunch of other ideas we’re excited about. Whatever we do next will still focus on co-op and making it super easy for friends to jump in, have a blast, and create memorable moments.

I would like to thank Lucas Bouyoux for taking time out of his busy schedule to chat about The Headliners. If you’re interested in the game, it’s available now on Steam. I strongly recommend giving it a go, as its unique blend of humor and terror is a fantastic way to enjoy some time with your friends.