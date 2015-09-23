Luciano Takes Basement Jaxx for a 13 Minute Ride on This Trippy Latin-House Remix

Next month sees the release of Junto Remixed by Basement Jaxx which, as the title suggests, is a remixed companion to the London duo’s Junto LP from last year. The remix album, as an idea, is a weird one. It plays on notions of agency and creativity and makes us consider the very idea of what it means to make a record. Or something. Usually they’re pretty terrible. This one isn’t.

Alongside reworks by the likes of the Martinez Brothers and Catz ‘n’ Dogz is this standout cut from everyone’s favorite Chilean-Swiss producer, DJ and label owner, Luciano, which we’re premiering here on THUMP right now. It’s as trippy as you’d expect from the man who runs Cadenza — if you ever wanted a 13 minute latin house take on a Basement Jaxx tune, you’re in luck. Stream it in all it’s luxuriant length below.

Videos by VICE

Ever heard Luciano’s 20 minute masterpiece “Rise of An Angel”?

Junto Remixed Tracklist

1. Taiko Juntos

2. Unicorn (Big Dope & TT Artist Remix)

3. Never Say Never (Wayward Remix)

4. We Are Not Alone (Fei-Fei Remix)

5. What’s The News (Sidney Charles Remix)

6. Summer Dem (Alex Metric Remix)

7. Buffalo (Dub Phizix Remix)

8. Sneakin’ Toronto (The Martinez Brothers Remix)

9. Rock This Road (Catz ‘n’ Dogz Remix)

10. Something About You (Adrian Hour Remix)

11. House Scene (Carlo Lio Remix)

12. Mermaid of Bahia (Eden Prince Remix)

13. Love Is At Your Side (Luciano Remix)

14. Power To The People (Zulu Mix)

Junto Remixed is released on October 23rd via Atlantic Jaxx. You can pre-order it digitally or physically.

Follow Luciano on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

Follow Basement Jaxx on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

