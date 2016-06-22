Luke’s Lobster Rolls Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

**Ingredients

**

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 New England-style split-top hot dog buns

4 teaspoons mayonnaise

1 pound|454 grams freshly cooked Maine lobster meat, chilled (you can buy it cooked, or use meat from a lobster you steamed yourself)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon celery salt

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low. Brush half the butter onto the outer sides of your buns. Heat a 10 to 12-inch cast-iron pan over medium for 2 minutes, then toast the buns in the pan until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove the buns from the pan and gently pry open the tops. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the mayonnaise on the inside of each bun. Arrange a quarter of the lobster meat inside each bun. Reheat the remaining melted butter, if necessary, and stir in the lemon juice. Drizzle the mixture evenly over the lobster in each sandwich. In a small bowl, stir together the celery salt, oregano, thyme, and pepper, then sprinkle a pinch of the seasoning mixture over each sandwich.

From Real Maine Food (Rizzoli) by Ben Conniff and Luke Holden.

