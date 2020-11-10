Hanson Is Facing a Mutiny From Its Own Fans

When Danee was 9 years old, her mother gave her a choice: She could either buy a Jonathan Taylor Thomas poster or a Hanson CD. A tough call in 1997, but Hanson narrowly won out. As one of the only Black kids in her small town, Danee took solace in the band's lyrics that lamented how "when you live in a cookie-cutter world, being different is a sin." It was the start of a pop love affair: For the next two decades, she remained a hardcore Hanson fan, traveling to see them in concert more than 60 times, accessorizing her car with an MMMBOP license plate, and politely enduring constant teasing by those who didn't understand her allegiance.

All of that changed this summer.

Now, the brotherly trio formerly of flowing manes and TRL fame is facing a mutiny from its own fans. And 23 years after "MMMBop" went platinum, many like Danee are walking away from Hanson for good.

Unlike most other late 90s pop groups, Hanson has stayed quietly active since their chart-topping teen idol days, operating largely outside of Hollywood while still consistently touring and releasing new music as indie artists. The result: a tight-knit, loyal base of “Fansons,” mostly women in their 30s who still follow every move made by Isaac (39), Taylor (37), and Zac (35).

Catering to the elder millennial set, the official Hanson store currently stocks multiple baby bibs, cookie cutters, and a branded earplug holder. In Facebook fan groups, women share stories of naming their pets and children after the brothers or monikers mentioned in the band’s songs titles; a daughter named Lucy, a basset hound called Penny. And a thousand-member strong "Hanson Tattoos" group exists solely for enthusiasts to show off their Hanson-related ink.

But for some Hanson fans, including many in the Black and queer communities, a wake-up call came in late May, when they say they felt gaslit and ignored by the band and other fans in the wake of George Floyd's death.

As protests swept America following Floyd's May 25 killing, widespread support for the Black Lives Matter movement soared. Within a matter of days, country acts like The Highwomen sent a clear message to their followers by using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, and K-pop group BTS donated $1 million to BLM, a sum their fans quickly matched. But as tensions ran high, Hanson stayed largely silent on the mounting racial strife, instead posting about the SpaceX launch and their personal fitness. For a group known to cite Motown artists for inspiring their music and who have covered songs by Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, and Bill Withers, the omission felt especially pointed to their fans. "This really was never about politics. It was about human decency. And just, why is our favorite band not saying anything?" said Janice, a 31-year-old Black fan from New York who had previously converted her husband into a Hanson fan as well. (Like Danee and the other fans VICE spoke to, Janice asked to go by a pseudonym for fear of harassment and doxxing from fellow Hanson fans who disagree with her stance.) "They went from being the princes of pop to the kings of being tone deaf."

"If Hanson loses a bunch of fans, it affects them because they don't have that many to begin with"

After fans flooded the brothers' Instagrams with comments asking them to speak out, all three eventually posted anti-racist sentiments, ranging from “We are all one family! Racism is wrong!” (Isaac) to “My hope for the world is that all people live up to their greatest potential” and information on the "8 Can't Wait" initiative (Zac). Taylor shared a post honoring George Floyd and acknowledging the anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, but none of the members individually used the phrase “Black lives matter," and many fans felt the official group account's eventual June 5 post amounted to little more than saying all lives matter. After continued pressure from fans, the band ultimately shared a follow-up Instagram on June 9 that included an unattributed Martin Luther King, Jr. quote with the added line, “There is no question we believe black lives matter.” On that post, they disabled comments.

"For me, to say Black lives matter should be as easy as saying the sky is blue because it's a fact. Period," said Jade, a 35-year-old Black fan from Memphis who clung to Hanson's music after her mom died when she was 14 and supported them ever since. "So, to have them duck and dive and do everything that they could possibly do to not say Black lives matter was really interesting. It was just weird."