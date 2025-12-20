Firefox Will Let Users Shut Off AI With a ‘Kill Switch’

The Mozilla Foundation has always done things differently from the big-name Silicon Valley companies. The nonprofit organization develops its own Gecko engine, which underpins its Firefox browser, the product it’s most famous for.

It offers acres of customization, with an ability to turn up the privacy settings as strict as the most protective out there, or down to allow it to access any website without browser-caused breakage or usage.

Earlier this month, Mozilla announced it was working on a Firefox AI window. When Mozilla CEO Anthony Enzor-DeMeo hinted in a blog post on December 16 that Firefox would be leaning heavily into AI, users led a stiff backlash.

Those who use Firefox are typically more knowledgeable. These are people who don’t just use the browser that comes installed on their devices: Safari, Chrome, Edge. They seek out Firefox.

So it’d seem natural that in their rebellion against the status quo browsers, they’d be on alert and constant guard for any deviation from what makes Firefox different, an attractive alternative to Chrome and Comet.

“Rest assured, Firefox will always remain a browser built around user control,” wrote Enzor-DeMeo in a December 17, 2025, response on Reddit. “That includes AI. You will have a clear way to turn AI features off. A real kill switch is coming in Q1 of 2026. Choice matters, and demonstrating our commitment to choice is how we build and maintain trust.”

Enzor-DeMeo was reiterating something he’d said a day earlier in the contentious blog post, in which he said “AI should always be a choice—something people can easily turn off.” Perhaps people just had to hear it emphasized.

It didn’t seem to mollify many of those who engaged with him in the Reddit post, as several users correctly point out that an AI kill switch means AI features, as conceived of by Enzor-DeMeo, are opt-out, when the more privacy-friendly approach would be to make them opt-in.

Opt-in means you’d have to purposefully and explicitly turn AI features on for them to be active. By default, when you download and install Firefox, the AI features are toggled off. I have to agree. The features should be opt-in.