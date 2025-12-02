Firefox Is Adding an AI Window to Its Browser: Here’s Everything We Know

Browsers built around an AI core have been the hot ticket these past six months. Perplexity Comet hit the market in summer 2025 as the first of the major household names to release a browser not just incorporating AI, but one built around it. By fall, it was followed by OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas browser and Opera’s Neon.

The non-profit Mozilla Foundation is approaching it differently, as I’d expect from a company that’s taken a contrarian approach to Big Tech products for two decades now. The upcoming “AI window” will be more of a mode akin to how you enable regular or private browsing within the existing Firefox app.

Although Mozilla, like most AI and browser brands, has realized that AI is the way forward for browsers in the immediate future, it hasn’t yet developed a concrete idea of the form it’ll take within Firefox. The AI window isn’t live yet. It’s a project in progress. Firefox is “inviting the community to sign up for updates and help shape the work from day one,” as Mozilla puts it.

a non-profit’s approach

I’ve been messing around with Firefox since it was released in November 2004. I wasn’t all that tapped into the tech scene back then. I was more surprised that regular people who couldn’t tell a byte from a bite were excited and talking about a browser they’d have to download off the internet.

Regular folks were just that happy to have an alternative to Internet Explorer, which had all the excitement and flash of a cardboard box and was just about as common. Mozilla, as a non-profit, has always seemed more transparent than the rest, even as Chrome and Edge came onto the market.

Now we’ve got other privacy-focused browsers, such as Mullvad, Opera, and Brave, but Firefox has stuck through as one of the chief competitors to the for-profit corporate browsers.

“We believe AI should be built like the internet—open, accessible, and driven by choice—so that users and the developers helping to build it can use it as they wish, help shape it and truly benefit from it,” Mozilla said in a post on its official blog last month.

If you’ve got ideas or expertise on what shape the AI window should take, Mozilla wants to hear from you.