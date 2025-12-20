Tory Lanez Insists He Was Never Violent to Megan Thee Stallion in New Prison Interview

Amidst the whole Megan Thee Stallion incident, Tory Lanez has largely avoided the public spotlight. He could’ve easily done a myriad of prison interviews, trying to keep his name in the light as much as possible. However, his music and fanbase have largely fanned that flame for him. The narratives against Megan were formidable but ultimately fallible, as Lanez eventually ended up in prison. Trudging through a 10-year sentence, the Canadian crooner and rapper is now taking the spotlight to maintain his innocence.

Recently, Tory Lanez spoke with NBC News for his first on-camera interview since his conviction. There, he kept his argument the same: he would never do the things he was accused of. “I’ve never been violent towards a woman,” he tells the news outlet. “I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman.”

Ultimately, Tory Lanez argues that the perception of him has been bastardized ever since the incident took place. Moreover, had he gotten ahead of the prevailing public belief that he’s a monster, he could’ve more gracefully addressed it. He emphasizes that the trial gives a misrepresentation of who he really is in his heart.

Tory Lanez Defends Himself in New On-Camera Interview

“There is definitely a very big misconception about me … that I’m this monster,” he explains. “I feel like I was catapulted into this poster child for the unprotection of Black women, and it’s just so unlike me. And I’ve never really had a chance to express that. But you can look at my criminal record. I don’t have one, I never had one. And I feel like, you know, that connotation that I would do anything of this monstrous proportion is just completely incorrect, and it’s wrong.”

Additionally, if given another chance to testify during the trial, Tory Lanez suggests that he would’ve. As a result, he fervently believes that the closing verdict would’ve looked a lot different. “I think if I would have taken the stand, the verdict would have definitely been very different,” Lanez says.

When the interviewer prompts him for any comments to or on Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez says it wouldn’t be directly on camera. Instead, he would take that opportunity in person to account for his own faults. “I would like that moment to happen in person. We’ve both gone through a lot. There’s this connotation that, like, I share this hatred for her, but I don’t. I’m genuinely past that,” Tory Lanez tells the reporter. “I’m at a place of healing in my life… of taking accountability for the things that I did wrong. And when I talk about my case, I don’t want it to be taken as me coming at her. Because it’s not that. I’m just asking for somebody in the system to look at my case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair.”