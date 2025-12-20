Steam Deck Entry Price Jumps to $549 as Valve Discontinues LCD Model

After almost four years of production, Valve is now preparing to discontinue the original LCD model of the Steam Deck.

Steam Deck LCD Will No Longer Be available

For the last two years, shoppers in the market for a Steam Deck have had a range of options. The models currently available include the $399 LCD, the $549 512GB OLED, and the $649 1TB OLED. That lineup is going to change when the current stock of LCDs runs out.

According to a note posted on the Steam Deck product page, Valve is not planning to continue production on the LCD model. Once sold out, it will no longer be available.

“Note: We are no longer producing the Steam Deck LCD 256GB model. Once sold out, it will no longer be available.”

This is a significant change to the product line and removes the $399 option from the list. With the next cheapest model coming in at $549, that’s a big leap for many consumers. This elimination of more budget friendly options tracks with the industry standard and what shoppers have seen from the price increases on Sony and Microsoft products this year, as well.

Valve did recently treat shoppers to some exciting deals on the LCD model, as well. The handheld was 20% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In hindsight, it’s quite possible that Valve was looking to sell through the current stock as the company prepares to discontinue this budget model.

Which Steam Deck Models are available?

Now that the 256GB LCD model is showing as out of stock, players only have two options left when shopping for a new Steam Deck. The $549 512GB OLED becomes the new low end of the scale and the $649 1TB OLED is the premium option.

Given that Valve just recently revealed a new hardware lineup that did not include any additional Steam Deck models, it seems fairly likely that the product line will be made up of just these two models for the foreseeable future.

What Is The Difference Between Steam Deck LCD and Steam Deck OLED?

In terms of differences between the LCD and OLED models, there are actually a lot of great improvements that shoppers get if they are willing to cough up the money for the higher OLED price tag. While the price tag is higher, the OLED models offer more than just a screen upgrade.

The OLED models boast bigger screen size, significantly longer battery life, and more storage. In terms of performance, both models are actually built from the same core power, but the OLEDs are slightly more efficient.

Shoppers who had their hearts set on an LCD model should keep in mind that, although the device is sold out on the official store, they may still be able to find it at other retailers if they act fast.