There’s a lot of messy crying and back alleys – it feels like you’re looking in the other direction to where the “main action” was. Is that what you were going for?

You're nailing it – I'll be at an event and I will notice things. I am so sensitive and pick up on so many different energies. I know that sounds hippie dippie, but it's true. Like, I can feel when something's off with someone at like a dinner, I will be so hyperfocused on it that other people won't even notice. I have an ability to pick up on things that other people aren’t picking up on, like seeing what everyone else isn't seeing. I will be at an event and I will be noticing something completely different that no one else is paying attention to.