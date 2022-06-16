A ‘Squid Game’ Game Show Was Inevitable

Netflix is making a game show based on Squid Game, and my only question is why it took this long.

Just in case you haven’t noticed, Netflix is having a pretty bad time. It’s been hemorrhaging subscribers, which has led the company to lay off about 2 percent of staff. It’s further said that because of its money woes, it won’t be funding big budget auteur projects like it used to.

Squid Game was one of those auteur projects that Netflix once relied on for clout. The show was both a fun, twisty mystery and also a specific piece of art put together by an artist with a singular point of view. It took series creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk ten years to get Squid Game greenlit—this is the kind of passion project Netflix once courted. Squid Game was about a group of people trapped in a deadly game show, competing for a cash prize that would eliminate all their debts. Critics and audiences picked up on the unsubtle condemnation of capitalism, and that aspect of the show specifically made it special to its fans.

Obviously, this misses the entire point of the reality show, in which poor people are forced to kill each other for the entertainment of the rich, just to get a little taste of the monetary stability that the rich enjoy. Looking at it from Netflix’s perspective, this is a business decision that couldn’t be simpler, though. Other people are making money off Squid Game, in the form of ad deals on their YouTube videos, or unlicensed merchandise, so why shouldn’t Netflix? Sure, it’s absolutely shameless, but shame is not necessarily a function of a media company.

Corporations like Netflix are only beholden to a need to make money. Given the ways that people have taken the iconography of Squid Game, divorced it from its original message and then turned a profit on it, it is clearly in Netflix’s best interest to do so. For a time, Squid Game was one of the streaming service’s most watched shows. If you strip it of its content, look at it purely as a financial opportunity, then there is clearly a lot more oil in that well. Netflix has made a lot of public statements saying that it needs exactly this kind of money; the Squid Game game show was inevitable.