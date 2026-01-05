Smashing Pumpkins Singer Billy Corgan Mysteriously Claims the Government Contacted Him About ‘Things Way Above My Pay Grade’

Billy Corgan is no stranger to many of the world’s weirder elements. He’s even mysteriously claimed that government officials have approached him to be involved in “things that were just way above my pay grade.”

The enigmatic revelation came during an episode of Corgan’s podcast, The Magnificent Others. The musician was talking with writer and cultural commentator Conrad Flynn when the conversation turned somewhat conspiratorial.

Billy Corgan did not reveal what type of “things” government officials discussed with him

“Well, at different times, I’ve been approached by elements of the U.S. government to be involved in things that were just way above my pay grade. I’ve never talked about them in any depth publicly, but I’ve had experiences where I would find myself in a room with people and think, ‘Why are they talking to me?’ It was something out of like Eyes Wide Shut.”

Flynn asked Corgan what was said to him in these clandestine meetings, but the guitarist wasn’t in a divulging mood. “I’m not going to tell you. Because I haven’t talked about it. I can certainly talk about it in an ‘I was there’ kind of way.”

Play video

Corgan then compared the situation to something he’s dealt with before. “It’s similar to when I talked about experiencing a shape shifter on Howard Stern,” he explained. “It became this thing where I was hunted in airports. ‘Please tell me the shapeshifter story!’”

“All I can say is I’ve experienced supernatural things,” he continued, “and I’ve experienced things where I’ve had elements of the US government reach out to me because they somehow want to hook my influence, which is not that great, into whatever they’re after.”

“So, having had personal experience of this, and of course, there’s lots of other insinuations, and I certainly would say, sitting here quite openly, it seems very, very obvious to me that there are elements in popular music where people have been compromised knowingly, because they were offered kind of a Faustian bargain: ‘Pick door number one, and we’re going to push you to the moon.’”

Corgan once told a wild story to Howard Stern about encountering a shapeshifter

“Because in music, and this certainly is my area of expertise,” Corgan continued, “there are people who are protected. They get every benefit of that protection. I know it because I know the game, because I’ve lived it.”

“And, there are other people, where they decide to press a button and throw them off the ship,” he added. “Right now, it might be because they’re engaging in bad behavior, and we talked a little bit about that.” Finally, Corgan added, “But in other cases, I think just because they won’t do the bidding that people want them to do.”