‘Stranger Things’ Star Turns Spotify Chart Upside Down, Replacing Taylor Swift With Second Trip to No. 1

For 78 consecutive days, Taylor Swift topped the Spotify Global Chart with her track “The Fate of Ophelia,” released on her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl. However, she’s since been replaced at No. 1 by a song that was originally released in 2022.

Djo’s “End of Beginning” has once again taken listeners and the Spotify charts by storm, and it comes down to the fact that Stranger Things has taken its final bow on Netflix. Djo is the solo music project of actor Joe Keery, who played Steve Harrington on Stranger Things. Meanwhile, the single initially came out on his 2022 album Decide, but was released as a standalone single in 2024 after gaining attention on social media.

“End of Beginning” reached No. 1 on the Spotify Global Chart with 6.5 million streams. But this isn’t the first time it’s been there. It reached the same milestone in 2024 after going viral on TikTok and Instagram. Additionally, it currently sits at No. 1 on the U.S. Spotify chart with 1.38 million streams.

It’s the ‘End of Beginning’ for Joe Keery After ‘Stranger Things’ Finale

This renewed interest in Djo, and particularly in “End of Beginning”, definitely makes sense. It’s the end of Stranger Things, and the end of 2025, and Joe Keery just happened to write a reflective song about endings and beginnings. Really, it’s a perfect melting pot of circumstances.

And sure, the song may have knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the chart, where she usually likes to take up residence. But, there’s a possibility that she wouldn’t mind this one. According to Keery, she’s a fan.

Speaking with The Spout podcast in May 2024, Keery revealed that Taylor Swift told him she liked “End of Beginning” when he ran into her at a recording studio by chance. Of course, this was before the track was even out, so he initially wondered where she’d heard it.

“I just happened to be there the day that she was there. And she’s really nice. I mean, I’ve met her a couple of times,” he said. “Before anything happened with this track, she said, ‘Hey, I really love that track of yours, ‘End Of Beginning’.’ She just said that she had heard the song and, you know, obviously, I’m like, ‘What? You heard that song? How the hell did you hear that song?’”

According to Keery, Taylor Swift is “so hip to new music and things that are coming out.” Apparently, she discovered “End of Beginning” while digging around for new stuff.

“So, somehow it came across her desk, and she listened to it and then said that she liked it,” Keery explained. “Really, really nice of her.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage