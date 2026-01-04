Prince Streams Surge 190 Percent After ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Uses Two Iconic Songs

Everyone remembers where they were the first time they heard “Purple Rain”. It’s one of the most magical moments you could have as a music fan. This goes double for watching Prince perform. The only performer even remotely comparable in quality is Beyoncé. However, one of the big hurdles is that people need a gateway into his catalog. If no one sits them down to hear one of the greatest artists of all time, it’s not promised they’ll ever get to it. Streaming has disincentivized curiosity and exploration, causing people to stay in their bubbles.

But one way younger audiences can hear legendary artists for the first time is through TV and Film. The massive Netflix show Stranger Things already proved this with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”. Now, they’ve done it again with Prince.

On New Year’s Eve 2025, Stranger Things aired the grand finale on Netflix and select theaters. In the show, a lot of diehard fans heard two of the most iconic Prince songs of all time in “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry”. Naturally, when you hear a record so timeless and iconic, you just have to hear more. That’s exactly what happened as Prince’s catalog saw a massive uptick in streams after the finale.

Young Fans Cause Massive Surge in Prince Streams After ‘Stranger Things’ Finale

As reported by Variety, “Purple Rain” went up by 243 percent globally on Spotify, with 577 percent in Gen Z audiences specifically. Meanwhile, “When Doves Cry” streams soared almost 200 percent globally and 128 percent with Gen Z listeners. In total, the whole catalog hiked 190 percent, 88 percent with Gen Z.

Prince making the show wasn’t promised in the slightest. Historically, the Prince estate has been particularly evasive towards licensing the icon’s songs. Consequently, the showrunners called it a “real long shot” when talking to Tudum in an interview. Moreover, co-creator Ross Duffer notes that he and his brother Matt had never talked back and forth about a needle drop so much before. “What is also very exciting about it is it just has not been used. [Prince’s] estate does not generally allow that song to be licensed outside of the Purple Rain movie,” Ross said.

The iconic Prince records came at pivotal points in the show. “When Doves Cry” came during a fiery point in the plot, while “Purple Rain” hit during an emotional climax for the characters.