Call Pepe Silvia: Mac from ‘Always Sunny’ Was in ‘Game of Thrones’ Somehow

Sunday night’s premiere of Game of Thrones was a fantastic reset for the series after a lame-ass last season. But amid all the reunions and dragon-riding and blood relatives banging, there was one major development that threatened to rock the entire franchise to its core. Namely: Uh, wait, is Mac from Always Sunny in the Game of Thrones universe now?

Yes! It’s true! Rob McElhenney, star and co-creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, made an appearance in Westeros, somehow. When Theon Greyjoy sneaks onto Euron’s ship to bust Yara out, McElhenney pops up as an unsuspecting ship guard who gets mercilessly slaughtered.

Sure, he was only onscreen for a second or two, and sure, he immediately took an arrow right in the eyeball, but that was all we needed to realize what we should’ve known all along: The world needs to see Mac cultivating mass and kicking ass all across the Seven Kingdoms. Please, HBO: For the love of all that is holy, give Mac his own Game of Thrones series.

HBO is already going hard on, like, ten million Game of Thrones spinoffs to keep the franchise alive after the series wraps, so why not tack on one more about Mac? Plus, GoT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been friends with the Always Sunny crew for a while now. They wrote that Always Sunny episode where Charlie becomes a fake genius and played lifeguards in that waterpark episode, so it shouldn’t be much of a leap for them to do an Always Sunny/Game of Thrones crossover. It just makes sense.

If HBO doesn’t want to go all-in just yet and dump money into a prequel series about Mac’s time giving ocular patdowns in the Kingsguard or whatever, fine. At least bring the guy back for the rest of season eight. McElhenney’s character might be dead now, but this is Game of Thrones—people don’t have to stay dead for long. Just pull some Melisandre shit and get him back up and running. You know Mac’s got an A, B, and C strike plan to kill the Night King.

