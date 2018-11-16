Mackerel Escabeche Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

20 ground cherries

15 cherry tomatoes

6 fairytale eggplant

2 Spanish mackerel fillets

2-4 radishes, halved

¼ cup|60 ml plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 carrot, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

pinch of red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons honey

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup|237 ml white wine

1 cup|237 ml fish stock or water

¼ cup|60 ml white wine vinegar

grilled bread, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Place the ground cherries, tomatoes, and eggplant in an oven-proof dish with the mackerel. Using a blow torch, singe the vegetables all over until charred, as well as the mackerel skin. If you don’t have a blow torch, use the oven broiler. Add in the radishes and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the carrot, garlic, pepper, shallot, and onion and season with salt. Cook until soft, about 10 minutes, then stir int he peppercorns, bay leaf, and chile flakes. Cook 2 minutes more, then stir in the honey and cook for 1 minute longer. Add the white wine and cook until the alcohol has burned off, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the stock and vinegar and bring to a boil, then pour over the charred vegetables and fish. Cool completely, then serve with grilled bread.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.