Brazil Passed a New Law Inspired by a Dog’s 10-Year Grave Vigil. Here’s What It Does.

In the southeastern state of São Paulo, a hyper-loyal dog has helped rewrite local laws.

The BBC reports that for a decade, a mixed-breed dog with the hilariously human name Bob Coveiro, which translates to “Bob at the Gravedigger,” lived among the tombstones of the cemetery and Taboão da Serra. He refused to leave his owner’s grave.

He showed up to his owner’s funeral and then, according to Brazilian media, just stayed there. Family members tried to take him home, but he came back anyway. The cemetery eventually gave him a small green doghouse to call home, one he would leave to attend funerals, sometimes lightening the mood by chasing a ball between processions.

A somber story turned tragic when Bob was killed by a vehicle in 2021. Cemetery workers did the right thing by burying him beside his former owner. Now, years later, that simple act of kindness has reshaped Brazilian public policy.

This week, São Paulo’s government enacted the “Bob Coveiro Law,” allowing cats and dogs to be buried in family graves, provided sanitary regulations are followed. Funeral services will set specific rules. The law formally recognizes that the bond between humans and their animals doesn’t end at death, nor should anyone on earth deem it so.

It’s a law fitting of a nation that loves its pets and has plenty of them. Brazil is home to the world’s third-largest pet population with roughly 160 million animals, according to the Pet Brasil Institute. It’s a nation where pets play roles in families similar to those of children and siblings, and the cemetery has become yet another place where the undeniable power of these relationships can be acknowledged.