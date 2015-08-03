Maid in Cuba

Servings: 1
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
2 parts Bacardi Carta Blanca
1 part freshly squeezed lime juice
¾ part sugar syrup
small handful of mint
3 slices of cucumber
absinthe (to rinse serving glass only)
Directions
1. Add all ingredients (including mint and cucumber) to a cocktail shaker, and muddle gently (two or three presses).
2. Fill the shaker with ice, seal with the lid, and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled.
3. Strain through a fine tea strainer into a chilled, absinthe-rinsed cocktail glass. Top with a splash of soda, garnish with a slice of cucumber, and serve.