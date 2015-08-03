Servings: 1

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

2 parts Bacardi Carta Blanca

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

¾ part sugar syrup

small handful of mint

3 slices of cucumber

absinthe (to rinse serving glass only)

Directions

1. Add all ingredients (including mint and cucumber) to a cocktail shaker, and muddle gently (two or three presses).

2. Fill the shaker with ice, seal with the lid, and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled.

3. Strain through a fine tea strainer into a chilled, absinthe-rinsed cocktail glass. Top with a splash of soda, garnish with a slice of cucumber, and serve.

From How-To: Make a Maid in Cuba Cocktail