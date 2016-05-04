How to Make the Most Beautiful Cheesecake in the Whole Wide World

We’ve almost made it past Wednesday. The weekend is coming! Which means you’ll have ample time to cook for a Dionysian hedonist or Berlusconi himself.

But what to make?

Thankfully, we isolated the only recipe that would make any quality libertine blush: a Sheep’s Milk Ricotta Cheesecake with Pistachio Crust from our Dinner Bell host, Julia Ziegler-Haynes. The combination of a creamy sheep’s milk filling and crisp, nutty, pistachio crust will appease any greedy gourmand.

Don’t forget to pile it up with as many fresh fruits as you can find—such as apricots, figs, or grapes on the vine—which may be put to good use post-meal.

This cake is a true stunner, and one that you—yes, even you—can recreate at home. Unless you’re the lady that infamously botched that Jesus fresco. She might want to ask for a little help with the decorating process.