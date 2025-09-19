Man Dead After Riding Epic Universe Roller Coaster, Cause of Death Revealed

Universal Orlando’s brand-new Epic Universe theme park debuted to positive, raving reviews from the theme park influencer crowd. The lands are richly detailed, and the rides are supposed to be fun and state-of-the-art.

Many specifically singled out the Stardust Racers roller coaster as especially thrilling and well-designed. But, just four months after opening its gates, a man has died after riding Stardust Racers.

On September 18, 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was found unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers, a dual-launch coaster capable of hitting speeds up to 62 mph. Off-duty deputies attempted to assist him, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy revealed he died from “multiple blunt impact injuries,” and the medical examiner ruled the death an accident, without specifying where or how the injuries occurred.

Theme park safety expert Dennis Speigel called the finding “shocking,” noting that it raised more questions than it answered. Was he ejected? Was he thrashing around in the seat? Was it a mechanical failure or a guest-related incident?

Did he pass out while riding, and the violent jostling of the ride thrashed his limp body around at 65 MPH, essentially subjecting his body to the effects of a prolonged car crash? No one knows, and Universal has cited the ongoing investigation to avoid giving further details.

The Stardust Racers coaster was shut down following the incident. Universal issued a statement expressing sympathy for the victim’s family and confirmed they are cooperating with investigators.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services listed three health-related coaster incidents at Epic Universe since May, all involving guests with preexisting conditions. One of those cases involved Stardust Racers.

To make it murkier, Florida law exempts the state’s largest theme parks—Universal, Disney, SeaWorld—from regular state safety inspections. These parks self-regulate and are only obligated to report injuries or deaths after the fact, which doesn’t seem like a great idea, thus making it a very Florida idea.

Universal has not announced a reopening date for Stardust Racers.