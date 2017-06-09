Man Goes on Naked Rampage After Finding Onions in His Food

The humble onion is a very versatile ingredient, indeed. Onions can make you laugh, make you cry, or, make you lose your fucking mind, which is what allegedly happened to a man eating at All India buffet in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

According to a police report obtained by local news outlet Action 4 News, Yuba Raj Sharma got into a heated argument with restaurant staff “because they put onions in his food.” And while it would be wrong to blame everything on the onions in this case—Sharma was visibly “drunk” according to the criminal complaint—the vegetable does appear to be at the root (pardon the pun) of a confrontation that concluded in serious charges.

Videos by VICE

READ MORE: UberEats Driver Shoots Up Restaurant in Argument Over Pizza-Warming Bags

The presence of onions in his food reportedly made Sharma lose his shit, and he threatened to shoot the owner of All India, who was trying to defuse the situation. After gesturing that he had a firearm in his pants, Sharma reportedly pulled down his pants and revealed… well… not a gun.

Sharma allegedly “pulled down his pants exposing his genitals,” after the staff called 911, according to the report, and things only escalated when police finally arrived. The owner of All India claimed that they he did not want to pursue criminal charges, but eventually changed his mind when Sharma “continued to shout back toward the restaurant” and ignore police commands, becoming “dead weight” as police dragged him to their cruiser.

Sharma has been charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest, and a summary count of public drunkenness. Much like an onion, the more layers you peel back on this story, the more you want to cry.