Man Spends $40 Online Shopping, Gets a Photo of His Order Instead

The average American spends around six grand shopping online every year. That’s millions upon millions of virtual shopping carts and credit card swipes—it’s no wonder scams are so prevalent. We’ve all encountered a scam attempt and heard countless online shopping horror stories, so it’s not all that surprising there’s been another.

A 68-year-old man recently went viral for a purchase he made back in November 2024. He ordered a drill and a pressure washer on AliExpress. The order totaled $40, a significantly lower price than what you would see at your local home improvement store.

Videos by VICE

They say if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. But this guy didn’t even get a doll-sized drill or a pressure washer made of cardboard and paperclips.

Instead, when the order arrived on Dec. 9, Sylvester Franklin claims the online shopping service sent him only a photo of the drill and a single screw. There was no physical tool, nor a pressure washer. He explained “they took advantage of me,” per New York Post. Clearly!

It doesn’t sound like he’s received his drill yet, either. In fact, he said the company hasn’t even responded to his complaint. Likewise, AliExpress didn’t respond to NY Post for comment.

If you’re unaware, AliExpress is an online budget-friendly marketplace based in China. The company is comprised of small businesses in the country that provide the goods offered (and apparently photos of products). The company says it has a Buyer Protection program, but it doesn’t sound like it’s done any good for Franklin.

A quick scan on Reddit provides even more negative reviews of the digital space. One user said it has the “worst customer service and return result” after receiving several faulty products.

Others defended the company, claiming that they’ve had minimal issues with the platform. From the sounds of it, it operates like Amazon in the sense that there are different businesses and sellers providing goods. Like the US-based behemoth, it’s best to stick to sellers with higher ratings, more stars, and generally positive feedback. Even on Amazon, you can get yourself in a bad situation if you purchase from an illegitimate source.

Always be mindful out there!